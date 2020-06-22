Elon Musk says Tesla shareholder meeting and 'Battery Day' tentatively set for Sept. 15

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted late Sunday that the company tentatively plans to hold its shareholder meeting as well as a highly anticipated "Battery Day" on Sept. 15.

"Tentative date for Tesla Shareholder Meeting & Battery Day is Sept 15. Will include tour of cell production system," Musk said in his tweet.

The message came two days after he said that the company would have to postpone its annual shareholder meeting due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event was scheduled for July 7.

Tesla is facing pressure from proxy advisors Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, who are both urging shareholders to vote to oppose the reelection of Robyn Denholm as board chair at the electric vehicle maker.

The proxy advisors have expressed concerns over Tesla's high compensation for directors, and a steep rise in the amount of shares pledged by Tesla directors and executives, including Musk, since Denholm was appointed chair in November 2018.