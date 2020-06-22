Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Apple shares rose 2.62%, hitting an all-time high, after a Cowen analyst raised his price target on the stock to $400 per share from $335. Microsoft climbed 2.78% and was also among the biggest gains contributors in the Dow. Amazon gained 1.45% and Netflix advanced 3.16%.

Cases in the U.S. and across the globe continue to spike as the world economy tries to reopen. Casino stocks — which stand to directly benefit from the economy reopening — were under pressure throughout Monday's session. "Investors are using the market as a proxy for getting back to normal," says one portfolio manager. "If too many people get sick, they're going to shut down parts of the economy and the market will react."