Apple stock hits all-time high, plus everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com Technology Editor Steve Kovach breaks down the biggest news from Apple's WWDC on Monday, and explains the developer community's growing frustrations with Apple's app store. Plus, a deep dive into five charts that tell the story of the economic recovery from the coronavirus.

Here's what you missed:

Here's everything Apple just announced: iOS 14 will give iPhones a new home screen, ditching Intel chips and more

Apple announced new software for its iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TV and Apple Watch on Monday. It also said future Macs — including one that will launch later this year — will use chips made by Apple instead of Intel. Apple said the transition from Intel will enable the company to offer faster performance on its laptops and desktops. Apple also introduced iOS 14, the latest version of the iPhone software, which includes updates such as the ability to set a default mail app or browser app, a redesigned home screen, and new lightweight software programs called "App Clips."

Here are five charts that track how the U.S. economy is recovering from coronavirus

With states continuing to lift coronavirus restrictions, people across the U.S. have felt more comfortable traveling, taking transit, eating out and even moving to a new home. Improvement across the travel and restaurant industries, as well as the housing market, could signal that a broader economic recovery is on the horizon even though the pandemic is still ongoing.

Nasdaq jumps to record led by Apple in longest winning streak since December