Asia Pacific stocks rise as Nasdaq touches record closing high

The moves regionally came on the back of positive momentum overnight stateside. The Nasdaq Composite posted a record closing high as it advanced 1.1% to 10,056.47 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.50 points, or 0.6%, to end its trading day at 26,024.96. The S&P 500 closed 0.7% higher at 3,117.86.

South Korea's Kospi led gains among the region's major markets as it jumped 1.2% in early trade. Over in Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.86% in early trade while the Topix index added 0.61%.

Stocks in Asia Pacific edged higher in Tuesday morning trade following gains on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq Composite touching a record closing high.

Still, concerns around the coronavirus situation stateside are likely to linger. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned Monday that "additional measures are going to be necessary" if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continued spiking. That came as the states of Nevada, Florida, California and Arizona recently reported record-high single-day infections.

"Investors remain focused on the states re opening strategies with monitors such as restaurant diners tracked by OpenTable and mobility track(ed) by Apple all pointing to an increase in US economic activity," Rodrigo Catril, senior foreign exchange strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

"Investors continue to see a high bar for the re-introduction of containment measures," Catril said, highlighting White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow's comments to CNBC on Monday that a "second wave" of coronavirus cases isn't coming.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 96.898 after declining from levels above 97.2 earlier.

The Japanese yen traded at 106.90 per dollar after seeing levels around 106.8 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.693 after rising from levels below $0.686 yesterday.

Oil prices edged higher in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.19% to $43.16 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also added 0.22% to $40.82 per barrel.

What's on tap for Tuesday: