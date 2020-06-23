JC Penney is closing 13 more stores. Here's a map of where they are

J.C. Penney is set to close 13 more stores this summer as it works toward restructuring its business in bankruptcy court.

The department store announced Monday evening the list of the locations, which faces court approval and includes two in New York and one in California.

It said these going-out-of-business sales are set to begin on or around July 3. (See the list of locations below.)

Penney previously released a list of 154 stores that it planned to close this summer, with store closing sales kicking off this month. It started liquidation sales at 136 locations last week.

When it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on May 15, it had roughly 860 stores. It employed about 90,000 workers as of February. It is not immediately clear how many workers will be impacted by the closures.

The Covid-19 crisis forced retailers deemed nonessential to shut stores temporarily. For Penney, the pandemic disrupted kicking off liquidation sales, which were stalled until its shops could reopen again.

—CNBC's Nate Rattner contributed to this data visualization.