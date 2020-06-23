Jim Cramer says playing Larry Williams' Fourth of July trade 'makes a lot of sense'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday made a case for retail investors to make a short-term bet and profit on the ongoing upside in the stock market.

The recommendation goes against the long-term investment strategy that Cramer preaches nightly on "Mad Money," however the show host sees an opportunity for new stock traders to be successful in the near term.

"Most of you shouldn't trade, you should only invest for the long-term, but if you're gonna trade anyway," he advised, "I think this Fourth of July trade from Larry Williams makes a lot of sense, as long as you're disciplined about it."

Taking a look at the S&P 500 E-mini, the electronic futures contract representing a portion of the S&P 500 futures contract Futures, Cramer pointed out that the S&P 500 tends to ride a seasonal rally from late June through early July. For traders looking to time the wave, he suggests trades are made with a clear entry point and a definite exit point.