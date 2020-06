Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk attends an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.

Tesla's rally to over $1,000 per share may show that the market is forgetting about the difficulties of running a car company, leaving investors at risk of a big pullback, Morgan Stanley said in a new note.

Analyst Adam Jonas said in a note to clients on Tuesday that, while he understands the potential that others see, it is hard to envision Tesla justifying its high price over the next decade.