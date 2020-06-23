Ex-Knight Capital CEO resigns from police board over Twitter posts on Muslim profiling, Pelosi and sexual harassment

Thomas Joyce, former CEO of high-speed trading firm Knight Capital Group, resigned from the police commission of his Connecticut hometown after a complaint to town leaders about Twitter posts that included calling for law-enforcement "profiling" of Muslims.

Joyce, who now heads the life sciences firm Nanobeak Biotech, also had written in tweets, which were cited by the complaint, about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in sexist terms, and said that Hollywood figures who dressed in black during an awards event to protest sexual harassment were themselves "dressed like sex objects."

"Gee, shocking ... A young Muslim man trying to kill people. Where have I heard that before?" Joyce wrote in a September 2016 tweet. "Time for profiling, not for PC."

PC is an acronym for political correctness.

In August 2018, four years after the Republican was first appointed to the Darien Police Commission, Joyce in a Twitter post seemed to criticize New York City police for arresting a man who had groped a woman.

"A guy in NYC was arrested and made to take the perp walk for grabbing a woman's behind," he wrote in that tweet.

"Arrested!! Simply ridiculous. The system has gone haywire," he wrote in the tweet, which like the others is now unavailable online because his Twitter account has been deactivated.

Joyce's resignation from Darien's police oversight board last Thursday came weeks after the Memorial Day killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked protests nationwide and calls for reform of abusive law-enforcement practices.

Joyce, who served as Merrill Lynch's head of U.S. equities earlier in his career, resigned as CEO of Knight Capital in July 2013, shortly after the firm was taken over by another high-speed trading company, Getco.

That take-over came nearly a year after a software glitch caused Knight to buy unwanted positions in nearly 150 stocks, leading to a whopping $440 million loss.

In the past year, Joyce became chairman and then interim CEO of Nanobeak Biotech, which specializes in mobile non-invasive disease detection.

Nanobeak currently has a reimbursable Space Act Agreement for the development of gas sensor technology with the federal space agency NASA, according to government records. The value of that contract was not immediately available, a NASA spokesman told CNBC.

In April, Nanobeak announced that it had terminated its founder and then-chief science officer and board member Jeremy Barbera for undisclosed reasons.

A press release about the move noted that Joyce, among his roles at the biotech firm, also is "currently on the Board of Blackstone / GSO Secured Lending fund, a business development company managed by a Blackstone affiliate."

Last week, a Darien resident named Reed Barthold wrote the town Board of Selectmen about Joyce. Barthold earlier in June wrote an opinion article in a local newspaper entitled, "Darien has the opportunity to right previous wrongs and take action," which criticized bigotry and racism.

"Shrouded in wealth and opportunity, the town of Darien has continuously failed to fulfill basic ideals in human equality despite our resources," Barthold wrote in his op-ed.

Barthold, in his letter to the Board of Selectmen that called for Joyce's resignation, wrote he and "many other residents" believed Joyce had made objectionable comments, "repeatedly, and finds himself an actor in the degradation of this town and country's very ideals,"

"Calling for profiling, sexualizing & objectifying women, and defending assault are unbecoming of any public official, but especially a police commissioner whose function it is to set and enforce the proper standard for socially responsible police behavior, consistent with public safety," Barthold wrote in the letter, which he shared with CNBC.

The letter included images of a number of Joyce's Twitter posts.