Pubs, hotels and museums to reopen in Britain amid major coronavirus lockdown loosening, PM says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, as he resumes working after spending two weeks recovering from Covid-19.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels, museums and a range of other nonessential businesses in the U.K. are set to reopen on July 4 amid a major easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday.

Also among the venues that will be allowed to open are libraries, places of worship, hostels, movie theaters, cafes and office cafeterias, hair salons and barbers, outdoor gyms and playgrounds, bars, theme parks, outdoor leisure centers, social clubs and community centers, indoor attractions at aquariums and wildlife centers, and concert halls and galleries.

"Today we can say that our long national hibernation is beginning to come to an end and life is beginning to return to our streets and shops," Johnson told parliament.

Social distancing is still being urged, but people can now meet more family and friends than before, with a recommendation of one meter (3.2 feet) of social distancing where it's not possible to be two meters apart. Weddings can take place with up to 30 attendees.

The government's advice for indoor gatherings is that one household can meet another household at a time, while maintaining social distancing. In food and hospitality venues, customers can be served only at their tables, and their contact details are to be taken in advance.