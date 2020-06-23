U.S.-China trade deal will hold for now, former Trump trade negotiator says

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands at a press conference following their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The trade deal inked by Washington and Beijing is likely to hold for now, according to former top White House trade negotiator Clete Willems.

"I think the reason the deal is gonna hold for the time being is that China's actually doing a good job at implementation," Willems, a former deputy director at the National Economic Council, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.

The two economic powerhouses signed a phase one trade deal in January following a protracted period of tensions that saw both parties slapping punitive tariffs on each other's goods.

"From an election standpoint, this deal remains a winner for the (U.S. President Donald Trump) because he was able to get China to make certain commitments that others have failed to do and the U.S. really didn't … give up much in exchange," Willems said, in reference to the U.S. presidential election in November. "They kept almost all of the tariffs in place. So, it still allows the president to say he's tough and he got a deal."

Willems' comments came White House advisor Peter Navarro stoked confusion about the status of the U.S.-China trade deal, which briefly sent investors reeling.

Navarro later clarified that the trade deal is not over, claiming his remarks during a Monday night interview with Fox News were taken out of context. Earlier, Fox reported that Navarro — widely known as a China hawk — had blamed the breakdown of the trade deal on China not warning about the coronavirus outbreak earlier.