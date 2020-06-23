Europe's job retention schemes have created 9 million 'zombie jobs,' analyst warns

Europe's "blanket job-retention schemes" mean that around 9 million workers risk becoming unemployed in 2021, according to asset management firm Allianz, in what could be a looming issue for many governments.

Business across the world have been forced to close to contain the spread of the coronavirus, creating unprecedented levels of financial pressure both for small and large companies. As a result, most European leaders rushed to implement short-term solutions in an effort to avoid a massive spike in unemployment levels.

However, these policies could come back to haunt them later, Allianz said .

"In the five largest European countries, we estimate that 9 million workers or 20% of those currently enrolled in short-work schemes, face an elevated risk of becoming unemployed in 2021 because of the muted recovery in late bloomer sectors and the policy cliff effect," Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz, wrote in a report.

"We call these zombie jobs; they require ad hoc policies to avoid postponed mass unemployment."

Allianz said that 45 million jobs in the five largest European economies were currently on national employment support schemes.

Speaking to CNBC's Street Signs Tuesday, Subran said he believed the policies were a good thing, but highlighted the importance of governments complimenting them with other initiatives, especially for the sectors — like construction, transport and hospitality — that have been hardest hit.

"If you continue just giving incentives for people to be in partial unemployment, this is not enough for boosting mobility from one sector that is maybe in a difficult situation for a year or even 18 months to another sector, which is much more productive," Subran said.