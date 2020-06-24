iPhone sales in China drop in May after recent rebound — but Apple shows signs of resilience

Pedestrians walk past signage for an Apple Inc. store at the Shanghai International Center (IFC) shopping mall in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

iPhone sales in China fell in May, showing signs of weakening after Apple saw an initial rebound when the country re-opened as the coronavirus outbreak eased.

But other areas of the business grew, including spending on the company's App Store, which could point to some resilience for the U.S. technology giant in one of its biggest markets.

Data collated from third-party sources by CNBC pointed to a mixed picture for Apple's China performance in May.

Apple sold 3.6 million iPhones in China in May, down from 3.9 million in April, according to Shanghai-based CINNO Research. That's a 7.7% fall versus April, but higher than the 3.05 million iPhone sold in May 2019.

It contrasts with the 160% month-on-month rise in April, where Apple benefited from pent-up demand in China and saw a rebound as the country reopened its economy following a shutdown for several weeks earlier this year.

Sales for the iPhone in China dropped a staggering 60% year-on-year in February this year. Apple was forced to close stores for a number of weeks as authorities sought to stem the spread of Covid-19. By mid-March, all the stores in China had reopened.

Meanwhile, so-called sell-in shipments of iPhones totaled just over 2 million in May, according to preliminary estimates by another research firm, IDC. That's around a 25% fall month-on-month, Will Wong, research manager at IDC, told CNBC.

Sell-in refers to the number of iPhones Apple sold to its retail partners in China and can be used as a gauge for future demand.

Apple declined to comment on these figures.

Overall smartphone shipments in China fell nearly 20% month-on-month in May, according to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a Chinese state-backed think tank.