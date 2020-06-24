Germany faces 'crucial' test over whether it can contain major coronavirus outbreaks

Germany has reported a further outbreak of coronavirus cases at a slaughterhouse in Lower Saxony, the latest in a series of infections that have been seen in the country's meat-processing industry.

German media reported late Tuesday that the factory in Wildeshausen is the latest meat-processing plant to see an outbreak of the virus, with 23 workers testing positive.

The new upsurge is still dwarfed by the massive outbreak seen at a plant in the district of Gütersloh in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), where 1,550 workers have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, Deutsche Welle reported late Tuesday.

That outbreak, which is run by Tönnies — the largest meat-processing firm in Germany — led to NRW's State Premier Armin Laschet announcing Tuesday that the district would be going into lockdown until June 30. Restrictive measures were later expanded to a second district, Warendorf, where some of the workers live. The lockdown affects around 650,000 people.

"The important thing now is to try and contain this outbreak and prevent it from entering the general population and making it unstoppable," Thomas Kamradt, president of the German Society for Immunology, told CNBC Wednesday.

"Currently it's very localized and the important thing is to keep it like that and prevent it from further spreading," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe," noting that "there is something in general about the conditions at these meat-processing plants ... that seems to give optimal conditions to the virus spread."

The outbreaks at German slaughterhouses are not new, with at least four major flare-ups reported at different meat industry plants in May. But they have shone a light on the industry known for controversial working and living conditions.