Small businesses expect to fail. Here's what will happen to their PPP loans.

Jovita Carranza, head of the Small Business Administration, listens during a roundtable discussion with governors and small-business owners.

Millions of small businesses have gotten federal aid to help weather the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite that relief, many don't expect to survive the crisis.

Entrepreneurs who close their doors may be wondering if they'll be on the hook if their business received a Paycheck Protection Program loan or Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

"I think this will become one of the biggest issues [for loan recipients]," said Nick Oberheiden, a Dallas-based attorney. "I received the loan, I'm going out of business, now what happens to my loan liability?"

Nearly a quarter of small businesses have considered closing their doors permanently because of Covid-19, and 12% are facing potential bankruptcy, according to a survey published last week by Small Business for America's Future.

More from Personal Finance:

14% of businesses expect layoffs after using PPP funds

Is there a need for another stimulus check?

Trump says he's open to more stimulus checks

Here's a silver lining: PPP loans and disaster loans smaller than $25,000 have relatively favorable terms for borrowers, according to experts. And, in the event of bankruptcy, the loans can generally be discharged, they said.

But there are important caveats, especially for larger loans made through the EIDL program.

The Paycheck Protection Program, created by the CARES Act legislation enacted in March, offers forgivable loans to small businesses.

The disaster loan program existed before the pandemic. The CARES Act updated it to provide emergency grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses.

The Small Business Administration, which administers the loans, has doled out nearly $630 billion in combined funding since the crisis began.