Oil trader Hin Leong has no future as an independent company, PwC says

The Laurel tanker and other ships sit in the Singapore Straight off the coast of Singapore, on Tuesday, May 25, 2020.

Singapore's Hin Leong Trading has no future as an independent company after it "grossly overstated" the value of its assets by at least $3 billion, according to a preliminary report prepared by a court-appointed supervisor.

In the report filed this week in Singapore's High Court and reviewed by Reuters, the interim judicial managers from PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) said they had found a significant number of irregularities in the Singapore oil trader's finances.

Two sources close to the matter confirmed the findings, which were based on documents and interviews with Hin Leong employees in a two-month investigation into its finances and trading activities.

Hin Leong and PwC did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. A spokesman for Rajah & Tann, the legal adviser to the interim judicial managers, declined comment.

Hin Leong, one of Asia's largest oil traders, was placed under so-called judicial management in April after banks demanded repayment of loans as oil prices crashed and the coronavirus swept across the globe.

It needs to restructure debts of about $3.5 billion and as part of the judicial management process, PwC is running its affairs.

The accountancy firm said that as of Oct. 31, 2019, Hin Leong had overstated its assets, including at least $2.23 billion in accounts receivables, unlikely to be recovered, and $800 million in inventory shortfalls.

"The overstatement existed to conceal significant losses that the Company (Hin Leong) had accumulated over the years," PwC said in the report.