'Remarkable' recovery to spark 30% rally in these housing stocks, says top analyst Ivy Zelman

A contractor carries boards through a house under construction at the Lennar Corp. Tree Tops community development in Lancaster, South Carolina, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

One of the top analysts on the housing sector said Wednesday that there is big upside for investors in homebuilder stocks because of the strength of the industry during the coronavirus recession.

Ivy Zelman, CEO of Zelman & Associates, told CNBC's "Halftime Report" that the recovery in housing has surpassed her expectations and left the stocks in the sector undervalued.

"The recovery that we've seen in May and now into June has been frankly remarkable," Zelman said.