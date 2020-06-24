Senate Democrats block Republican police reform bill as they push for bipartisan plan

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talk at a news conference following the Democrats weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol June 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Senate Democrats blocked a Republican police reform bill from advancing Wednesday as they call for bipartisan talks on a plan to overhaul law enforcement during a national outcry against brutality and racism.

The legislation, led by GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, did not garner the 60 votes needed to move forward to debate as voting continued. As Democrats argued the measure did not go far enough to root out failings in policing, Republicans contended they should vote to move ahead with it so they could formally propose amendments.

"If you don't think we're right, make it better. Don't walk way," Scott, one of three Black senators, said before the vote. "Vote for the motion to proceed so that we have an opportunity to deal with this very real threat to the America that is civil, that is balanced."