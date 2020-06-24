SoftBank's $1 billion Wirecard bet under scrutiny as troubled payments processor fights for survival

CEO of Softbank Group Masayoshi Son attending a news conference in Tokyo on February 8, 2017. Alessandro Di Ciommo | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Last year, the company made a 900 million euros ($1 billion) investment in Wirecard, as part of a broader tie-up between the two on digital payments. But that deal has raised eyebrows now due to a deepening accounting crisis at the German payments processor. The Munich-based company is fighting for its survival after revealing that 1.9 billion euros of missing cash — roughly a quarter of its balance sheet — likely doesn't exist. Auditors at EY refused to sign off the firm's 2019 accounts last week because they couldn't locate the funds. The scandal has battered the tech firm's shares, which have fallen more than 80% since last Wednesday's market close. And this has led to fresh doubts over SoftBank's methods, although the Japanese firm says it took care to hedge against potential losses.

Complex transaction

Wirecard and SoftBank announced the investment and partnership between the two firms in April 2019. The two structured a 900 million euros convertible note issuance from Wirecard — convertible notes being a type of debt that can be repaid in stock rather than cash. The notes, which have a five-year maturity, would convert into a 6% stake in Wirecard. Analysts say the deal was structured in such a way that there was no financial risk to SoftBank.

At the time, there had already been concerns about Wirecard's accounting practices. The Financial Times ran a series of reports detailing suspicious transactions and forged contracts used to artificially inflate Wirecard's balance sheet. But at that stage, these were allegations that Wirecard disputed and even threatened legal action over. As far as SoftBank was concerned, Wirecard's financials were in good health. The business was growing and the firm had recently replaced Commerzbank in Germany's blue-chip DAX index. The transaction was managed by SoftBank Investment Advisors, the SoftBank subsidiary in charge of its huge $100 billion Vision Fund, and Credit Suisse was hired to act as advisor. Credit Suisse was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. The deal was given shareholder approval in June, while Wirecard secured an investment-grade credit rating from Moody's in August. Moody's has since downgraded the company's rating to junk. In September, SoftBank did another deal, this time looking to hedge against its original bet. The company essentially repackaged the convertible bonds into exchangeables, which are also repaid in stock. Credit Suisse helped SoftBank sell the debt to a group of institutional investors to book early profits and protect its principal investment. This strategy, reported by other outlets including the FT, was confirmed to CNBC by SoftBank. Neil Campling, a tech, media and telecom analyst at Mirabaud Securities, told CNBC the transaction "was structured in such a way that SoftBank took no financial risk whatsoever."

KPMG audit

Then in October, the FT released a new report claiming that Wirecard employees appeared to conspire to fraudulently inflate sales and profits. That same month, Wirecard had brought in KPMG to run an independent audit of the company's accounts. The findings of that audit did not work in Wirecard's favor. KPMG said it was unable to conclude whether revenues booked from three partner processing companies — which had been highlighted in the FT's reporting — existed or not for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018. Wirecard has said it won't be commenting further on the matter. For its part, SoftBank says it was relying on the same data used by Germany's BaFin financial regulator, lenders, shareholders and ratings agencies.