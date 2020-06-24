Still not ready to file your taxes? Here's how to get an extension this year

The upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic has caused disruption to most Americans' lives, and for some of us, that disruption has unfortunately also affected our finances.
Thankfully, the IRS extended tax filing deadlines to July 15 this year, in a bid to help Americans coping with unexpected changes. But with July 15 now rapidly approaching, some of us might still be scrambling to file our taxes, and wondering how to get an extension.
(Meanwhile, the government may consider postponing the 2019 annual tax-filing deadline a second time. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was considering another delay to Sept. 15. "As of now we're not intending on doing that, but it is something we may consider," he said.)
File an Extension, No Matter What
If you can't file by July 15, you should request an extension. A filing extension allows you to file by Oct. 15, but only if you formally request to do so. Keep in mind, however, that your taxes are still due in full by July 15, so any tax balance owed may accrue interest and/or penalties, even if a filing extension is requested. That's why you should pay as much as you can by July 15, even if you can't pay in full. Remember that these deadlines only apply to your federal taxes; state tax filing deadlines may vary.
How to File an Extension
Planning for 2020 Taxes
This year's later tax filing deadline for 2019 taxes is an excellent opportunity to begin thinking ahead to next year's 2020 tax filing season. Start considering ways now to organize documents you'll need for next year's filing. If you're having trouble paying taxes on-time this year, consider ways to plan and save now, find additional deductions, or otherwise reduce your tax liability for 2020, such as by harvesting any losses on your investments this year.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.