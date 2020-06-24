Zoom hires security executive from Salesforce as chief information security officer

As Zoom approaches the end of its self-imposed 90-day period to put in place a comprehensive security and privacy policy, the company announced on Wednesday that it's hired a head of security from Salesforce.

Jason Lee, who has spent almost three years as senior vice president of security operations at Salesforce, is joining Zoom as chief information security officer, starting June 29, the company said in a press release. Lee previously spent 15 years at Microsoft.

The hiring of a security chief is CEO Eric Yuan's latest move to strengthen Zoom's security offerings after the company saw an explosion in user growth from the surge in office-based employees working from home and an unexpected increase in attention. On April 1, Zoom announced a 90-day plan to fix security flaws that included "zoombombings" from unwelcome guests on video conferences and the sharing of users' personal data with Facebook.

In early April, Yuan hired former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as a consultant to help the company beef up its efforts, and a month later Zoom acquired start-up Keybase to add end-to-end encryption to video calls.

"Zoom is on an incredible journey of growth and I am thrilled to bring my experience of running world-class security organizations to the company," Lee said in the statement. "Ensuring that customers trust our products is of the utmost importance and I look forward to working with the team to continue instilling security into the DNA of Zoom."

Lee will report to Chief Operating Officer Aparna Bawa.

