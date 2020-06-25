How a $60 million painting may mark the biggest test for the art market during coronavirus crisis

Sotheby's plan to auction off a $60 million painting on Monday night marks the first real test of the global art market since the coronavirus pandemic — and is a bold experiment in the centuries-old model for sales auctions.

Sotheby's aims to sell more than $300 million worth of art in a series of auctions starting Monday night and running through Tuesday. The sales, which replace canceled auctions in May, come as the economy and stock market face renewed pressure from the Covid crisis and as many of the wealthy are holding back on big purchases until after the presidential election.

Many potential bidders haven't been able to view the works in person, given visitor restrictions at Sotheby's New York headquarters, and bidders won't be able to physically attend the auction.

Sotheby's is counting on a new form of virtual live auction, with telephone and online bidding and a live auctioneer in London, and surging interest from new online buyers to lift the high-end market out of the crisis.

"We've been incredibly impressed over the last three months, despite all of the contextual backdrop, just how resilient the market has been," said Sotheby's CEO Charles Stewart. "I would say that in many ways, we're seeing actually increased engagement from our collectors."

Still, the recovery in the art market in the coming months is likely to be highly uneven, especially for nonmasterpiece works that aren't already well known. Bank of America said in a new report that sellers are likely to stay on the sidelines over the summer, constraining the supply of works for sale. It said supply could "spike sharply" in the fall, leading to lower prices, and then stabilize, with prices 10% to 15% lower, depending on the course of the virus.