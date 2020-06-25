Amazon's Covid-19 response has been criticized more than Chinese rivals Alibaba and JD.com

The coronavirus pandemic has put a huge burden on e-commerce giants around the world but some appear to have dealt with it better than others.

Amazon has had Covid-19 related deaths, protests, and law suits. Its closest equivalents in China, Alibaba and JD.com, have had none of those.

While these sprawling e-commerce giants are all very different, they've all had to respond to the same virus.

China's e-commerce giants rushed in safety measures, but Amazon has been accused of having a slower response with some dubbing its warehouses as "breeding grounds of coronavirus."

Both Alibaba and JD.com told CNBC they have recorded zero warehouse worker deaths as a result of the virus, whereas Amazon has had at least eight.

Jeff Bezos's Seattle-headquartered company has created a Covid-19 blog where it posts daily updates on how it is responding to the crisis. It's a lengthy read, suggesting Amazon is taking plenty of steps to protect workers, customers, and the business itself.

But questions are still being asked and far fewer are being asked about Alibaba and JD.com's response. However, that's not to say everything is perfect. It's harder to get a true picture of what's happening behind the scenes of Chinese tech companies as Chinese workers rarely speak out against their employers and Chinese firms aren't scrutinized by the media as much as their Western counterparts.