Marco Rubio bill would give stimulus checks to American families with non-citizens

The coronavirus stimulus checks have provided a financial boost to millions of Americans — except for those who filed tax returns with non-citizen spouses.

A bill introduced on Thursday by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is seeking to reverse that exclusion.

The stimulus checks were authorized by Congress under the $2 trillion CARES Act. The payments included up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 for children under 17.

Eligibility is based on certain income requirements. Individuals with income of up to $75,000 stand to get a full payment, as do couples making up to $150,000. The checks are reduced above those thresholds and fully phase out above $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for married couples.

There are also other qualifications Americans must satisfy to receive the money. That includes having a valid Social Security number. People who instead file taxes using Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITINs) are not eligible.

Americans who file jointly with non-citizen spouses also are not eligible to receive the payments. Their children do not qualify, either.