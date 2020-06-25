The market is 'a little ahead of itself' amid 'real tragedies' for small businesses, Larry Fink says

The world is becoming much more accepting of rising coronavirus cases, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink believes.

The billionaire fund manager sees democracies in the age of coronavirus as torn between two directions: being a compassionate society that prioritizes people's health, versus being a pragmatic one that prioritizes the economy.

And given the relative recovery of financial markets compared to their dramatic plunge in March, Fink thinks markets may not be reflecting the extent of the current crisis.

"I think psychologically the world has changed in the last few months. The world has changed from a compassionate world to more of a pragmatic world," Fink, who heads the world's largest asset management fund overseeing more than $7 trillion in assets, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble during a virtual panel of the World Government Summit.

"Right now we are seeing rising infection rates, but ... it's very apparent to me that the world is accepting higher diseases, higher infection rates. There are rising infection rates in many places in the U.S., in other parts of the world — yesterday we had the highest infection rate in the world and markets are still pretty stable."

The U.S. hit its highest single day of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with more than 45,500, breaking its April record as states reopen their economies. Despite this, all three major U.S. indexes were up on Thursday afternoon ET.

"So we are trying to navigate this and we've decided compassionate societies are actually too expensive, and I think every democracy is trying to navigate this 'compassionate versus pragmatic' (dilemma)," Fink said.



"And we'll see in the next two to five weeks: is pragmatism right or wrong?"