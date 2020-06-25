Nike earnings: Trader sees stock headed higher after quarterly disappointment

Nike shares fell more than 3% after hours Thursday following earnings.

The footwear maker reported a surprise earnings loss of 51 cents a share, falling short of estimates by 54 cents. Revenue declined 38% to $6.31 billion, also short expectations.

Ascent Wealth Partners' managing director Todd Gordon said he was on the stock ahead of the earnings report Thursday. After the earnings disappointment, he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" in an email that he reiterated the call.

"We think Nike is a good indication of future sales in China and how the Chinese consumer is doing in general," Gordon said earlier Thursday. In its February-ended quarter, "Nike stated they reopened 80% of the stores following Covid, and with all the shutdowns in domestic and retail sales locations, they've done a good job transferring to the e-commerce sales."

Gordon expects Nike to strengthen its e-commerce platform. Nike Direct, its online sales segment, generated nearly 32% of total revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow to 35% in 2020. The company reported a 75% increase in digital sales in its May-ended quarter.

That shift to e-commerce has paid off for Nike shares.

"If you look at the long-term beautiful uptrend here, you can see that we had obviously a little bit of volatility along with our broader market during COVID. We've since recaptured all of the losses, resting just below the $105 area, which any kind of push would certainly send momentum breakout buyers into the market," said Gordon.

To take advantage of a move higher, Gordon is buying the 105 call and selling the 110 call with Aug. 21 expiration. This is a bet Nike can rally as high as $110 by expiration. It closed at $101.40 on Thursday.

