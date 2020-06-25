Nike reports unexpected loss as sales tumble 38%, shares fall

Shoppers, some wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), of a face mask or covering as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, queue to enter a recently re-opened Nike store at Gunwharf Keys shopping centre in Portsmouth, southern England on June 16, 2020.

Even Nike, often lauded as one of the strongest global brands in the retail industry, is taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portland, Oregon-based sneaker maker on Thursday reported an unexpected quarterly net loss and a sales decline of 38% year-over-year, as its business was hurt from its stores being shut temporarily, and online revenue was not enough to make up for that.

Its shares were down around 4% in after-hours trading.

Here's how Nike did during its fiscal fourth quarter:

Loss per share: 51 cents

Revenue: $6.31 billion

Nike reported a loss of $790 million, or 51 cents per share, during the period ended May 31, compared with net income of $989 million, or earnings of 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Total revenue was down 38% to $6.31 billion from $10.18 billion a year ago. Sales in North America were down 46%, while sales in China were down just 3%, with many of Nike's stores in that region reopening sooner during the pandemic than in the U.S.

Digital sales soared 75%, representing about 30% of total revenue, as shoppers flocked to Nike's website for sneakers and workout gear.

But expenses for shipping and returns also put more pressure on the company's profits. Nike's margins during its fiscal fourth quarter shrank to 37.3% from 45.5% a year ago.

Analysts were calling for the company to report earnings of 7 cents per share on revenue of $7.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data. However, impact from the coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult to compare the company's results to analysts' estimates.

"We are continuing to invest in our biggest opportunities, including a more connected digital marketplace," Chief Executive John Donahoe said in a statement.

As of Thursday's market close, Nike shares are down less than 1% this year. The stock is up about 22% from a year ago. Nike is valued at $157.7 billion.

Read the full press release from Nike here.