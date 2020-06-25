The road trip is back and it's better than ever. Here's how to stay safe this summer

If the summer of 2020 is memorable to vacationers, it will likely be as the year of not straying too far from home. But that doesn't mean you need to limit your horizons: The great road trip is enjoying a resurgence. This year, 46 million Americans say they plan to hit the open road in a recreational vehicle (RV), up from 25 million in 2019, as coronavirus lockdowns force travel lovers to look closer to home for their holiday getaway. "It is predicted that car travel will be the preferred transportation mode," Dr. Lynn Minnaert, clinical associate professor at New York University's Tisch Center of Hospitality, told CNBC of forthcoming travel trends. And the open road is already beckoning.

Getty Images

From early April to May, bookings on rental website RVshare surged 1,000%, while reservations on Outdoorsy jumped 1,500% from their low in March. Shares of America's two largest publicly-traded RV companies Winnebago and Thor have jumped 244% and 230%, respectively, from their March lows. But if the idea of long hours stuck in stuffy traffic jams fill you with dread, think again. Just as the travel industry has evolved over recent years to offer more affordability and tailor-made experiences, it has also paved the way for a host of road trip options.

A route for all travelers

Rugged rock formations dominate the landscape at Arches National Park in Utah. Black Tomato

Camping and motor homes, meanwhile, remain a whimsical, short-notice getaway option, noted Minnaert. "Camping ... is also expected to become more popular, as well as quieter, less-visited destinations." Camping reservation site Campspot saw bookings rise 10% since May, from the lows in March and April, with RVs accounting for the majority (70%) of bookings, followed by cabins (21%) and tents (6%). And, according to Lisa Simeone, principal at Simeone Deary Design Group, many sites are moving quickly to win holidaymakers' confidence. "Cleanliness is key, and making sure that guests feel that hygiene is a priority that proprietors are placing an emphasis on, along with outdoor programming, proper social distancing and other safety measures will give travelers the sense of security that is inherent getting back to the joy of travel," said Simeone.

Luxury lies ahead

That growing demand also means avenues for high-end road-tripping have opened. "The field is wide open for hospitality providers to offer some really amazing, really groundbreaking concepts," noted Simeone, who foresees rapid developments in the luxury space, particularly in customizable amenities. "In-cabin fridges that are stocked ahead of time with only items you selected and pre-ordered from a curated list, and an app that connects you to partnered locals that offer results-driven health and wellness or indulgent spa services, and the perfect transportation services help you get there," will all be par for the course, she suggested.

The Bistro at Auberge du Soleil in the Napa Valley, California. Auberge Resorts Collection

Black Tomato is one company driving that trend. The luxury travel brand has partnered with Auberge Resorts Collection, allowing travelers everything they need to hit the road in style: Starting with the home delivery of a state-of-the-art Mercedes Benz, complete with pre-programmed route finder, curated playlist and road trip-ready picnic basket. Tailor-made itineraries spanning New England's coastline and Calfornia's wine country are designed to help U.S. travelers make the most of what their country has to offer, according to Black Tomato's president Tom Marchant. "We can often find ourselves guilty of looking past incredible experiences that lay conveniently in our backyard," he said. "Thoughtful domestic travel in this moment, and these incredible experiences, feel pointedly special right now and is a huge support of the U.S. economy." The high-end holiday doesn't come cheap, however. Five-night packages start from $4,995 per person, with add-ons such as private helicopter rides and wild mushroom foraging available as extra. For $12,895, meanwhile, Steppes Travel has a 14-day odyssey across western states, with horse riding and stargazing excursions included.

Staying safe on- and off-road