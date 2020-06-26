Asia markets edge higher as U.S. virus cases surge; China markets closed

Stocks in Asia Pacific rose in Friday morning trade as the coronavirus situation stateside continues to be monitored by investors amid concerns with cases continuing to surge.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.88% as shares of conglomerate Softbank Group jumped more than 1% while the Topix index shed 0.71%. South Korea's Kospi also added 0.91%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia traded higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.52%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.34% higher.

Markets in China are closed on Friday for a holiday.

Investor reaction to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the U.S. continued to be watched on Friday, after the country suffered its single-biggest daily coronavirus cases surge on record. More than 45,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday, a record that surpassed the previous April 26 peak by over 9,000 cases, according to an NBC News tally.

"The burden on healthcare systems may force city or state governments to pause reopening of their economies or reimpose city-or state-wide lockdowns," Joseph Capuro, head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note.

Still, Capurso said: "We doubt a second wave of infections will reverse the current US economic recovery. The reimposition of lockdowns in select US cities will have a much smaller economic impact than state-wide or nation-wide lockdowns."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday placed new restrictions on the banking industry after its annual stress test found that several banks could get close to minimum capital levels in scenarios related to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, banks have to suspend share buyback programs and leave dividend payments at current levels for the third quarter.