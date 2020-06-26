Coronavirus vaccine will not be a cure-all, virologist warns

A vaccine for the new coronavirus will not be a "cure-all" solution to the pandemic, a virologist has cautioned.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday, Robert Lambkin-Williams, an independent virologist at Virology Consult Ltd, said there was no clear evidence that antibodies produced to fight off the virus gave people any protection against being reinfected with Covid-19.

"That's important because we don't know if the vaccines that encourage those antibodies to be produced are going to work," he explained, adding that the scientific community remained hopeful that antibodies would prevent the coronavirus from infecting individuals more than once.

Even if antibodies did provide immunity, however, Lambkin-Williams warned that there may be too much expectation being pinned on the impact a vaccine could have.

"The vaccine is not going to be a cure-all. We have not had a successful vaccine against this type of virus ever," he told CNBC. "We will get a vaccine of some description in the next couple of years, but it will not be perfect and it will need to be developed going forward."

There are currently at least 141 vaccines for the coronavirus being tested around the world, according to the WHO, 16 of which are in the more advanced clinical trial phase.