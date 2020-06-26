US issues fresh warning on Huawei after Britain approves £1 billion chip research facility

The U.S. has issued a fresh Huawei warning to the U.K. after a local authority approved the Chinese tech giant's £1 billion ($1.24 billion) chip research and manufacturing facility in Cambridgeshire.

South Cambridgeshire district councillors voted nine to one in favor of the facility on Thursday. Less than 24 hours after the green light, the U.S. State Department repeated claims that Huawei poses a national security threat, claiming it is linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"We urge all countries, particularly allies and partners like the United Kingdom, to carefully assess the long-term impact of allowing untrusted companies like Huawei access to sensitive information," the U.S. State Department said in a statement shared with CNBC.

The department claimed that the CCP acquires technology and intellectual property through "licit and illicit means, through collaboration and through deception, and by investment, joint research, and outright theft."

The fact that Huawei is "subject to an authoritarian government" means trust "cannot exist" the department said.

"We believe countries need to be able to trust that partners will not threaten national security, privacy, intellectual property, or human rights," it claimed. "Trust cannot exist where a company such as Huawei is subject to an authoritarian government, like the PRC, that lacks an independent judiciary or rule of law that would effectively prohibit the misuse of data."

Experts say that Huawei would have no choice but to hand over network data to Beijing if it is requested due to Chinese espionage and national security laws. But Huawei has repeatedly denied accusations that it passes data to Beijing and insists it's independent from government.