Fragile economic recovery faces first big test with June jobs report in the week ahead

People are walking by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building during Covid-19 pandemic in New York on May 26, 2020.

The second half of 2020 is nearly here, and now it's up to the economy to prove that the stock market was right about a sharp comeback in growth.

The first big test will be the June jobs report, out on Thursday instead of its usual Friday release due to the July 4 holiday. According to Refinitiv, economists expect 3 million jobs were created, after May's surprise gain of 2.5 million payrolls beat forecasts by a whopping 10 million jobs.

"If it's stronger, it will suggest that the improvement is quicker, and that's kind of what we saw in May with better retail sales, confidence was coming back a little and auto sales were better," said Kevin Cummins, chief U.S. economist at NatWest Markets.

The second quarter winds down in the week ahead as investors are hopeful about the recovery but warily eyeing rising cases of Covid-19 in a number of states.

Stocks were lower for the week, as markets reacted to rising cases in Texas, Florida and other states. Investors worry about the threat to the economic recovery as those states move to curb some activities. The S&P 500 is up more than 17% so far, and it is down nearly 6% for the year so far. Friday's losses wiped out the last of the index's June gains.

"I think the stock market is looking beyond the valley. It is expecting a V-shaped economic recovery and a solid 2021 earnings picture," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. He expects large-cap company earnings to be up 30% next year, and small-cap profits to bounce back by 140%.

"I think the second half needs to be a 'show me' period, proving that our optimism was justified, and we'll need to see continued improvement in the economic data, and I think we need to see upward revisions to earnings estimates," Stovall said.

Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said she expects the recovery will not be as smooth as some expect, particularly considering the resurgence of virus outbreaks in sunbelt states and California.

"Now as I watch what's happening I think it's more likely to be rolling Ws," rather than a V, she said. "It's not just predicated on a second wave. I'm not sure we ever exited the first wave."

Even without actual economic shutdowns, the virus could slow activity. "That doesn't mean businesses won't shut themselves down, or consumers won't back down more," she said.