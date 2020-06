Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, smiles as he speaks during the Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration event in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2018.

Two Wall Street shops hiked their price targets for Amazon on Friday, saying that the gains made by the e-commerce giant over the past several months will persist after the pandemic.

Deutsche Bank and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey already had buy ratings on the stock, but they raised their targets by more than $500 per share.