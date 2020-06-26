India's top smartphone maker Xiaomi says growing anti-China sentiment has not affected business

Growing anti-China sentiment in India has not had any material impact on Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, the company's India boss said on Thursday.

In the last six years, Xiaomi India built a strong local culture and company, managing director Manu Kumar Jain told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

"Our product team, R&D teams are here in India. As we have mentioned, all (of ) our phones, majority of our TVs are made in India, large number of components are locally sourced ... entire leadership team is in India," Jain said.

"Till now, we are not seeing any major impact on our business, with respect to sales or demand," he added.

Xiaomi is India's top smartphone maker and owns about 30% of the market currently, according to data from Counterpoint Research. In fact, apart from Samsung, the rest of the top five phone makers in the Indian market are Chinese firms.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing deteriorated in recent weeks due to a border clash high in the Himalayas that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Diplomatic efforts are being made to deescalate the situation between the two nuclear powers. But public sentiment in India toward Chinese brands and products have soured, with calls emerging for a boycott.

For its part, Xiaomi has been covering its branding outside retail stores with a "Made in India" logo, fearing that people may damage the shops due to anti-China sentiments, local media reported. It also reportedly asked its shop floor promoters to not wear the brand's uniform.