Apple's next iPhone won't include a charger or headphones, top analyst predicts

TOKYO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 20: A customer tries an iPhone 11 Pro Max in the Apple Marunouchi store on September 20, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Apple Inc. launched the latest iPhone 11 models featuring a dual-camera system today.

In an effort to cut costs, Apple may not include a power adapter with its upcoming iPhone models, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note this week.

Kuo predicted in May that the company will not include headphones with the next iPhone, which he refers to as the iPhone 12. Apple's goal is to sell the iPhone at a comparable price to the current iPhone 11 model, the analyst said.

Apple declined to comment.

Apple is likely gearing up to launch a new iPhone in the fall, since the company has launched new iPhones in September or October every year since 2011. In most years, a successful launch of the new devices, which account for over half of Apple's revenue, is critical for the company. The company released a new version of the iPhone SE this spring. Kuo said the next version of the iPhone SE, which is expected in 2021, won't come with headphones or a charger either.

Kuo's analysis usually focuses on companies that sell parts and assembly services to Apple, and he has successfully predicted unreleased Apple products in the past.

