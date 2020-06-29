Shares in Asia Pacific set to decline as global coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

On the economic data front, Japan is set to release figures for retail sales in May at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Shares in Australia were also set to decline, with the SPI futures contract at 5,757, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,904.10.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,260, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,230. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,512.08.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade lower as the number of coronavirus cases globally continues to rise.

Investors will continue to monitor developments surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic amid concerns that a surge in cases could impact the reopening of economies. Globally, more than 500,000 lives have been taken by the coronavirus as the number of infections crosses 10 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

In the U.S., coronavirus cases recently surged by more than 45,000 in a day, according to John Hopkins University data. The recent spike in cases stateside has led some states such as Texas and Florida to re-close some businesses.

"The hardest hit US states have delayed further reopening of their economies. Some cities or states may take the further step of reimposing shutdowns or other restrictions to slow the spread of the virus and limit the pressure on health services. The more stringent and widespread the restrictions, the slower the US economic rebound," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note.

"A double‑dip US recession is possible if widespread restrictions are reimposed, leading to a surge in the (U.S. dollar)," the analysts said. Still, they mentioned that daily consumer spending in the virus-hit states "continues to recover despite surging infections."

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 97.474 after rising from levels below 97 last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.14 per dollar seeing sharp moves between levels below 106.8 and above 107.2 against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6854 after declining from levels above $0.695 last week.

What's on tap: