A staff member displays a burger with a Beyond Meat plant-based patty at VeggieWorld fair in Beijing, China November 8, 2019.

Barclays analysts said in a note to clients that it is time to stick Beyond Meat in the freezer after a strong first half to the year for the alternative meat pioneer.

The firm downgraded the alternative meat stock by two notches, to underweight from overweight, saying in a new note that the business will be hurt in the near-term by the continuing pandemic.