Ford, Adidas and Denny's join the growing list of companies pausing Facebook ad spending

Major advertisers are continuing to join the "#StopHateForProfit" campaign, promising to stop spending money on Facebook ads in July to pressure the company to do more to stop the spread of hate speech and misinformation.
Although these advertisers include some big-name brands, they aren't necessarily the biggest spenders on Facebook in the U.S. For instance, none of these brands were in the top 100 spenders on Facebook in the U.S. so far this year, according to marketing analytics company Pathmatics.
The growing campaign did not appear to trouble investors on Monday, as they sent Facebook shares up more than 2%.
Here's a rundown of companies that announced they were suspending advertising on Monday.
These companies join Coca-Cola, Diageo, Honda, Starbucks, Verizon and Unilever among others. In some cases, companies also suspended ad spending on other social media platforms as well.
The boycott comes after a group of organizations called on Facebook advertisers to pause their spending on the social media platform during the month of July.
The groups -- the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color of Change, Free Press and Common Sense -- accused Facebook of allowing allowing "racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform," letting its platform be used in "widespread voter suppression efforts, using targeted disinformation aimed at Black voters" and allowed "incitement to violence against protestors fighting for racial justice in America," among other claims.