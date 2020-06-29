Goldman sees more volatility, says buy these stocks with the best potential risk-adjusted returns

People are walking by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building during Covid-19 pandemic in New York on May 26, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic, which appears to be seeing a resurgence, is causing more market turbulence with the S&P 500 about to snap a two-month winning streak. Goldman Sachs is warning clients of more wild swings ahead and giving them a strategy to do something about it.

"High volatility and low risk-adjusted returns likely to linger, complicating the outlook for performance," David Kostin, Goldman's chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a note. "Consensus expects 9% upside to the typical stock over the next 12 months and volatility should remain elevated through the rest of the year, suggesting low risk-adjusted returns in the coming months."

The bank believes investors should look at stocks with a high level of Sharpe ratio, which Kostin said will deliver the best risk-adjusted returns going forward.

The so-called Sharpe ratio is a measure of a stock's performance relative to its volatility. Goldman uses consensus price targets and options six-month implied volatility to measure Sharpe ratios.