Instagram co-founder who built a coronavirus tracker says it's showing concerning spread levels

Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom told CNBC on Monday the coronavirus tracking website he helped build is showing concerning levels of spread in many states across the U.S.

Epidemiologists use something called an R0, or R naught, as a way to measure how a virus is spreading. For example, an R naught of 1 means the average person who is infected with the virus will be expected to spread it to one other person; a higher R naught means the virus will spread exponentially.

Systrom said his site, rt.live, reports the estimated the rate of transmission, or Rt, in each state. The Rt metric, derived from R naught, seeks to measure the transmission rate in a specific population and a specific moment in time.

Appearing on "Squawk Box," Systrom said that 34 states in the U.S. have an estimated rate of coronavirus transmission above 1.0, defined on rt.live as an indication the virus will spread quickly. A value less 1.0 suggests the spread will stop.

"So you have an incredible rebound," said Systrom. "People like to say we're not in a second wave. I don't know what a second wave [is] if that's not a second wave."

Researchers generally consider that the U.S. remains in the first wave of the Covid-19 epidemic. To be defined as a second wave, the virus would need to retreat and reappear, or a new variant would have to emerge, Columbia University's Ian Lipkin told CNBC earlier this month. He added that neither has happened.

Nevada has the highest estimated rate of transmission of 1.64, according to rt.live on Monday morning. Montana and Florida have estimated transmission rates of 1.41 and 1.4, respectively. The areas with the estimated lowest rates are Connecticut and Washington D.C., each at 0.77. Massachusetts is the next lowest at 0.81.