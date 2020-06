Can of Campbell's soup are displayed on a shelf at a grocery store on June 05, 2019 in Richmond, California.

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

The JPMorgan equity strategist who predicted the reopening trade is now telling clients it's time to take a more defensive tilt to the portfolio.

The brokerage said in a note published Monday that while it may have been a good move in April to snap up stocks sensitive to the health of the U.S. economy, it's now time to pick up more resilient names in staples, utilities and technology.