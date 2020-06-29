Skip Navigation
NY malls can't open without air conditioning systems that filter the coronavirus, Gov. Cuomo says

Noah Higgins-Dunn@higginsdunn
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, June 10, 2020.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

New York malls will need high quality air systems that can filter out the coronavirus before they will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. 

"Any malls that will open in New York, large malls, we will make it mandatory that they have air filtration systems that can filter out the Covid virus," Cuomo said at a press briefing. 

High efficiency particle air filters, or HEPA filters, have been shown to help reduce the presence of Covid-19 in the air, according to a presentation from Cuomo. 

Scientists say the coronavirus spreads primarily when coughs or sneezes, touches an infected object or through person-to-person contact. Some epidemiologists say there the virus also appears to spread through exhaled air when people talk or breathe, known as aerosols, according to Nature

The coronavirus' particle has a diameter of about .125 micron, he said, pointing to recent studies. HEPA filters are designed to filter particles that are .01 micron and above. 

The Lufthansa logo is visible through a HEPA filter (High Efficiency Particulate Air filter). During a press tour, the airport operator Fraport and the airline Lufthansa explain their hygiene concept under current corona conditions.
Andreas Arnold | picture alliance | Getty Images

New York has not allowed malls to reopen in the state yet, Cuomo said. He said the state recommends all businesses and offices "explore the potential for their air conditioning air filtration system."  

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.