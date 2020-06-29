NY malls can't open without air conditioning systems that filter the coronavirus, Gov. Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, June 10, 2020.

New York malls will need high quality air systems that can filter out the coronavirus before they will be allowed to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday.

"Any malls that will open in New York, large malls, we will make it mandatory that they have air filtration systems that can filter out the Covid virus," Cuomo said at a press briefing.

High efficiency particle air filters, or HEPA filters, have been shown to help reduce the presence of Covid-19 in the air, according to a presentation from Cuomo.

Scientists say the coronavirus spreads primarily when coughs or sneezes, touches an infected object or through person-to-person contact. Some epidemiologists say there the virus also appears to spread through exhaled air when people talk or breathe, known as aerosols, according to Nature.

The coronavirus' particle has a diameter of about .125 micron, he said, pointing to recent studies. HEPA filters are designed to filter particles that are .01 micron and above.