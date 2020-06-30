Bentley redesigns Bentayga SUV as first vehicle under new business strategy

Bentley has redesigned its Bentayga SUV as a key vehicle in the famed British carmaker's retooled lineup.

The $177,000 vehicle is the first model under Bentley's "Beyond100" business strategy, which aims to reinvent the 101-year-old company for the next century. The plan includes pivoting to electrified vehicles while continuing to sell a plug-in hybrid model of the Bentayga.

The 2021 Bentayga unveiled Tuesday evolves the vehicle's exterior design with new LED lights as well as a larger matrix grille. The rear of the vehicle also was updated for a sleeker, less-boxy look.

Much of the noticeable changes to the SUV occur on the interior. Specifically, a new center stack and next-generation infotainment system displayed on a "Bentley 'wing' dashboard" that features a 10.9-inch display with edge-to-edge graphics. A large all-digital driver information cluster also sits behind the steering wheel.

In the back seats, there's additional legroom and a larger touch-screen remote control tablet. The vehicle also features onboard air ionizers, enhancing cabin air purity, Bentley said.