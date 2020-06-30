Chobani, Pfizer and SAP join running list of companies pulling Facebook ads

Advertisers continued to join the "StopHateforProfit" campaign this week by vowing to stop spending money on Facebook ads in July to pressure the company to better prevent the spread of hate speech and misinformation.
The boycott comes after a group of organizations, the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color of Change, Free Press and Common Sense, accused Facebook earlier this month of allowing "racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform." The groups called on companies to pull their ad dollars from the platform for the month of July.
So far, more than 240 organizations or companies have joined the campaign, or have pulled spend on multiple social media sites including Twitter and Google-owned YouTube, even if they haven't officially joined the boycott, according to a running list from Sleeping Giants, an ad activist spending group.
Here's a rundown of companies that recently announced they were suspending advertising.
Please check back for updates.