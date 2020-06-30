Fintech start-up TransferWise is set to launch an investments feature

Financial technology firm TransferWise has obtained a license from the U.K. markets watchdog to offer retail investment services to clients.

The London-based firm started life as a means of sending money internationally online. In 2018, it made a deeper push into banking by offering a "borderless" multi-currency account tied to a debit card.

Now, TransferWise plans to launch a service that lets users of the account invest passively in investment funds from third-party providers. The company said Wednesday that it had received permission from the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority to deal in investments.

"About three or four years ago we saw that people — and more so businesses — are not only sending money, they're also receiving money internationally," TransferWise CEO and co-founder Kristo Käärmann told CNBC in a video call.

Käärmann said the problem the platform's users have had lately is finding a way to make a return on their cash. He added that TransferWise wanted to take a different approach to traditional banks, which lend out customer deposits and charge interest.