Postmates is deciding between going public and selling to Uber or special purpose acquisition company

U.S. food delivery service Postmates has received acquisition offers from Uber and a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, as it simultaneously makes plans to go public, according to people familiar with the matter.

Postmates hasn't decided which path to take, though it's expected to make a decision in the coming days, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Uber's offer is valued at about $2.6 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Postmates is working with JPMorgan Chase as a financial adviser, the people said. Spokespeople for Postmates and JPMorgan declined to comment. A representative from Uber couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The name of the SPAC couldn't be immediately identified. A SPAC is a shell company with no operations that acquires private companies for the purpose of transitioning them to publicly traded entities.

Uber previously was in the running to buy rival food delivery service GrubHub, but talks broke down as the two companies could not agree on a price and the ride-sharing company grew frustrated with what it perceived as stalling tactics, as CNBC previously reported. GrubHub instead sold to European food delivery service JustEatTakeaway in early June.

Uber quickly altered its plans after the GrubHub deal died and put together an offer for Postmates, one of the people said. Postmates has considered selling for several years, another person said.