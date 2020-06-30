Stock futures flat after the market notches its best quarter in decades

A man wearing a protective mask sits on top of the Charging Bull sculpture near Wall St. amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 19, 2020 in New York City, United States.

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday as the market is set to kick off a new quarter after a remarkable comeback.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 25 points. The S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. Trading volumes were thin.

The market just notched its best quarter in decades as it snapped back from the historic sell-off triggered by the coronavirus. The Dow gained 17.8% in the second quarter, posting its best quarter since 1987, while the S&P 500 finished the period with a near 20% gain, its best since 1998. The tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 30.6% for the quarter, the most since 1999.

In after-hours trading Tuesday, FedEx jumped nearly 9% after posting quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' forecast. The shipping company experienced a surge in deliveries amid the coronavirus lockdown.