Tesla hits 10-year milestone. Here's where it heads next

Tesla just hit a major milestone.

The electric vehicle maker turned 10 years old as a publicly traded company on Monday, a stretch in which it rallied from its IPO price of $17 a share to over $1,000.

Just this year, shares have risen more than 130%. The stock is on track for its best quarter since 2013.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said Monday that one key level should indicate whether the stock has more room to run.

"It still screens positively in our trend work, and for that reason we stick with it," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation."

"Here's a stock that's trying to break through its February peak. And I think from a trading basis, you like to see the stock price hold above its 50-day moving average at around $900 support if this this breakout is going to occur sooner rather than late."