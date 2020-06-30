Twitter A.I. guru who worked for Magic Pony is set to join Cambridge University

Social media apps displayed on a smartphone. Fabian Sommer | picture alliance | Getty Images

Artificial intelligence expert Ferenc Huszár is set to leave his full-time role at Twitter and join the University of Cambridge. His departure comes four years after the micro-blogging platform acquired the London start-up he worked at, Magic Pony, for a reported $150 million. Huszár, who is a senior machine learning engineer at Twitter's London office, is joining Cambridge's Department of Computer Science and Technology, where he completed a PhD in 2012. "I can confirm that I'm taking up a role at Cambridge," Huszár told CNBC via email. "This also means that I will not indeed be full-time employed by Twitter," he added. "I will miss the team and company very much." Huszár, who was one of the first employees at Magic Pony, is expected to start at Cambridge on July 7.

The university said Huszár has an "outstanding academic record and is a highly creative researcher with broad interests in many areas of machine learning." The move is a relatively rare example of an AI specialist moving from a big tech company to academia. Indeed, it normally happens the other way round. In recent years, U.S. tech giants have used large salaries to lure top professors away from universities around the world, leading to concerns of an academic brain drain. Some AI researchers at Elon Musk's OpenAI are on salaries in excess of $1 million, according to The New York Times.

