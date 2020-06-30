Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow gained 217.08 points, or 0.85%, to close at 25,812.88. The S&P 500 climbed 1.54% to 3,100.29. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.87% to 10,058.77. Stocks ended Tuesday's session on a high note, adding to their sharp gains for the quarter.
The Dow had its biggest quarterly gain since 1987 and the S&P 500 notched its best quarter since 1998. Both averages went up more than 17% for the second quarter. The Nasdaq logged in its best quarterly performance since 1999. "A combination of 1) Stimulus, 2) Positive trends in the virus, 3) Economic reopenings and 4) Hopes for a vaccine drove stocks higher in Q2," wrote Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report.
Shares of Facebook and Amazon rose nearly 3% each on the day. JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.14% and Bank of America advanced 1.54%.
Weekly mortgage data, private payrolls number and manufacturing numbers are all set for release Wednesday morning.
Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.