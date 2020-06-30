Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

The Dow had its biggest quarterly gain since 1987 and the S&P 500 notched its best quarter since 1998. Both averages went up more than 17% for the second quarter. The Nasdaq logged in its best quarterly performance since 1999. "A combination of 1) Stimulus, 2) Positive trends in the virus, 3) Economic reopenings and 4) Hopes for a vaccine drove stocks higher in Q2," wrote Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report.