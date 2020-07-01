Aeromexico becomes latest Latin American airline to file for bankruptcy

An airplane of Aeromexico sits on the tarmac at Mexico City's international airport, on November 28, 2017.

Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Tuesday it had begun restructuring under Chapter 11 proceedings, the latest Latin American airline to run into serious trouble as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on tourism and business travel.

In a statement, Aeromexico categorized the Chapter 11 process as "voluntary" and said it was sticking to its goal of boosting operations in the coming weeks.

Aeromexico is the third airline to file for bankruptcy protection in Latin America, where carriers have been more affected by the crisis than anywhere else in the world.

The Mexican firm said it was maintaining its plan of quadrupling its international flights and doubling domestic flights next month as the coronavirus lockdown eases. Tickets, reservations, electronic vouchers and Premier Points remain valid, the airline said.

Aeromexico said it was in talks to obtain new, preferential financing as part of the Chapter 11 restructuring, known as debtor-in-possession financing.